Keke Palmer Only Wants One Thing This Summer

And to do all that without any guilt — which can be especially tough when we tether our purpose to work, when we tether our work to self-worth. “I feel most like myself when I’m working, and that’s why I work so much — and I think the three of us have that in common,” says Kathleen Newman-Bremang, co-host and deputy director global at Unbothered. “We say yes to all these things, we take on so much because we love our jobs, and we love work…we have all attached our purpose to our work in a capitalist sense, and we need to unlearn that.”