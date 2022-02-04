Spotify Had A Joe Rogan And COVID Misinformation Problem. What About Misogyny?

While it may feel insurmountable, the power to elicit some sort of change still lies in the listeners’ hands. Todd advises media consumers to ignore the urge to share or engage with the content directly, even if it’s to retweet about how hurtful or terrible said content is. “I know that when I do that, because of the nature of the algorithm, I'm actually only making it more powerful, and it's a spread,” she says. Instead, when you see something on your made-for-you page that’s untrue or harmful, report it; then focus on sharing info that’s factual and will counterbalance it. “It's really important that everybody understands that individually, when you're scrolling your feeds, you can make choices that help make the media ecosystem a little better.”