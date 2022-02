Spotify Had A Joe Rogan And COVID Misinformation Problem. What About Misogyny?

Rogan aside, there are plenty of other individuals who have a wide platform to share problematic and harmful ideas. Platforms say they are addressing the issue. Spotify has a policy around “dangerous content,” saying creators should avoid “content that targets an individual or identifiable group for harassment or related abuse” as well as any “content that incites violence or hatred towards a group of people based on race, religion, gender identity or expression, [and] sex,” among other factors. Under the latter, the policy says creators must avoid “dehumanizing statements about a person or group” based on the characteristics above. (Spotify notes that the examples are “for illustrative purposes and are not exhaustive”). Apple has its own set of content guidelines as well, which outline “Illegal, Harmful or Objectionable Content,” and note that podcasts which contain harmful or objectionable content that’s disputed by an authoritative source may be labeled to reflect that. But that’s about as clear as it gets. There are no guidelines on how exactly violations of these policies are measured or how the platform implements them. Spotify could not be reached for comment, and Apple declined to comment for this story.