“I think you'll come to find out that regardless of whether you're African, Black American — whatever Black you are — people just see you as Black. And so, people will naturally have stereotypes or expectations,” Ashley said. “I've kind of just operated in the sense of I'm just going to focus on me. And if I'm in Dubai, if I'm in Bali, I'm going to carry myself with a confidence that I don't care if they're staring, I don't care if they're looking, I'm here to have a good time. I'm here to get what I need from this space while also being respectful in that space.” Ashley talked more about respecting locals while traveling and how to set yourself up for success if you choose to travel or move abroad.