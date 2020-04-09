F**k It, I’m Just Going To Wear A House Dress Until Further Notice

I’m wondering, too. Fashion seems trivial right now, given the plight of the world raging against the threat and impact of COVID-19, and at the same time, each of us being so uncomfortably close to our own thoughts and anxieties. The state of our lives demands whatever we wear indoors or out on a quick 6-foot sanity walk be as functional and effortless as possible, especially lately when the rare occasion to put on a shoe that’s not a sneaker might as well be a party. Which is why a House Dress makes sense right now, and maybe always has. While most of the stuff in your wardrobe is not likely to see the light of day until, say, June (prepare yourself, and, by all means wear your finest when the spirit moves you), the House Dress was literally designed for (many weeks of) moments like this. Reckoning with life and a general urge to streamline and optimize, in my experience, usually begins in the underwear drawer; housekeeping, if you will.