Black Women Are Leaving Journalism & It’s A Huge Loss

I can recall the day Onibada was made redundant as I was in the same office. Onibada and I worked for the same company, though we didn’t work together as we were working for separate publications. Onibada was (and still is) a journalist I look up to. So, her redundancy was a huge disappointment for me and the company. Onibada’s journey into journalism wasn’t a smooth one. Like most Black journalists we can’t rely on the bank of Mum and Dad, so she had to graft. “I remember one summer when I worked seven days a week. I worked five days as an intern at a newspaper where they only covered expenses. Then I worked at River Island on the weekend so I could have some money,” Onibada tells Unbothered.