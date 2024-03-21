16 Spring Haircut Trends To Inspire Your Next Salon Appointment

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The trench coats are out and we’re getting even more serious about sunscreen; it’s officially spring, and with it comes the powerful urge to switch things up.
If you’ve already rearranged your bedroom furniture and overhauled your skincare routine, it might be time to consider a fresh haircut. From the “butterfly” lob (a long bob with sweeping layers) to the “kitty” cut (a softer, more feminine iteration of the shaggy “wolf” cut) we’ve been spoilt for choice lately. But if you’re after something different, look no further.
Ahead, we asked some of London’s top hairstylists for their spring haircut trend predictions, and there’s something for everyone.
The “Hydro” Bob
The “boy” bob is the perfect cut to try the wet look on, says Tom Smith, hairstylist and trend predictor. “Tucked behind one or both ears, this can be combined with spring’s popular side parting or single strands,” says Tom, much like this look by hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg. Put down the hair gel for a moment — it’ll only make your lengths feel heavy and crispy. Instead, Smith recommends a leave-in cream like Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother, £26.60, which he says is ideal for lending the definition and hydration that this style requires. Equally, a hydrating hair mask will create a “semi-wet look effect” with added moisturising benefits, says Smith. Try Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask, £26 or Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Aloe Vera 3-in-1 Hair Mask, £8.99, if you’d rather spend less.
Barely There Layers
Layers can feel like a chore to style without the right tools but long layers — or “barely there” layers, according to Joel Goncalves, senior stylist at Nicola Clarke x John Freida Salons — are pretty minimal. Invest in a paddle brush to blowdry your hair straight, and maximise shine with a leave-in cream like TRESemmé Lamellar Shine Cream, £7.
The Side-Swept Bob
The side-swept bob is versatile and easy to style, says Stéphane Ferreira on behalf of Live True London and FUL. “The cut sits anywhere between the chin and the shoulder,” Ferreira explains. “Just throw your hair in a side parting and fix it with some hairspray or texturising spray,” which will lend volume and hold. We love this cut on digital creator Bella Sabo. To achieve similar flicks and waves, try the Shark FlexStyle 5 in 1 Air-Styler and Hairdryer, £299.99.
The Bouncy Bob
Also referred to as the “bubble” bob, this style is characterised by long layers that cup the face and create a rounded shape, like this cut by Kirsty Anne Sekulla-Sage. “It has made a comeback of late,” says Francesca Spirito, stylist at the Neil Moodie Studio. “It’s so versatile, that it works for everyone.” Wear yours natural and flip it to the side for heaps of volume, or blow it straight with a heated brush like Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush, £95.
Big Hair
This trend follows the biggest fashion movements of late: think shoulder pads and wide-leg jeans, says Eugene Smith, style director at John Frieda Salons. “There’s freedom in it,” says Smith. “We’ve been [beholden] to sleek hair for so long; this is big, bold and bodacious.” Certainly, it’s about embracing all of the beautiful nuances of curly hair — including frizz. Look to this layered cut posted to Instagram by award winning afro and textured hair specialist, Michelle Thompson.
The “Uncut” Bob
If you have wavy or curly hair and consider the bob haircut to be too high maintenance, try the “uncut” bob instead, says Michele Antiga, signature stylist at Gielly Green. It boasts the same blunt, chunky ends that are reminiscent of your typical bob, but it’s ever so slightly longer and features softer layers throughout the mid-lengths, which encourage your natural hair pattern to do its thing — all without the need for heat. We love this cut on digital creator Jennifer Garcia. To style, Antiga recommends picking up a sea salt spray to enhance texture, scrunching the ends and simply letting your hair air-dry. Try Hairstory Undressed, £42, or BondiBoost Sea Salt Texture Spray, £21.
The Ultra-Choppy Mullet
Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding is the inspiration behind the ultra-choppy mullet, says Ferreira. It works on straight hair but it’s especially mesmerising on curls. If Stewart’s choppiness is a little too retro for you, opt for a softer version like this one posted to Instagram by New York hairstylist, Kiyotaka Tsutsumi.
Feathered Layers
Feathered layers are going nowhere fast, but this season, they’re being blown inwards, rather than outwards, much like this style by hairstylist Denice Corea. Invest in a handy blowdry brush like BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 4-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush, £48.48, or if you’re a dab hand with a hairdryer, grab a ceramic brush. R29 rates ghd’s The Blow Dryer, £26. Smith advises working with your chosen hairstylist to determine the shortest length you’re comfortable with, whether the initial layer ends at your cheekbone, your chin or your collarbone, for example.
The “Halo” Cut
According to Smith, “halo silhouettes” are perfect for those with curls. The trend encapsulates haircuts with shorter layering, whether around the face for a framing effect, or a little higher up, where they lend a crown- or halo-like appearance. Take inspiration from this curly cut posted to Instagram by Michelle Thompson.
The Soft Crop
“This is a soft, grown-out pixie cut with feathery layers,” says Ferreira, who predicts that we’ll be keen to go a little shorter following our recent obsession with jaw-grazing bobs. Take a cue from this slightly dishevelled crop complete with chunky curtain bangs, posted to Instagram by stylist Katsutoshi Nambu.
Natural Shapes
Autumn charted the rise of the ultra-short afro; this spring, the shape is a little more grown out and rounded like this look on model Londone Myers. “Embracing natural hair is always in,” says Spirito. Invest in a deeply moisturising conditioner such as Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Conditioner, £24, or Camille Rose Algae Renew Deep Conditioner, £15.99, if you want to spend less.
The Steep Bob
Models Hailey Bieber and Anja Rubik are poster girls for the steep bob: a subtly graduated cut that is shorter at the neck and somewhat longer at the front. “It’s cut with a blunt, slightly chewed line,” says Goncalves. Wear yours poker straight like model Tiffany here or natural with a drop of hair oil to give it a slightly “unwashed” look, advises Goncalves.
The Textured Pixie
The pixie cut 2.0 champions all hair types and textures, says Antiga. Your hairstylist is likely to enlist a technique called point-cutting to add lots of texture and movement, exactly like this style by hairstylist @livelifemichxoxo__ on Instagram. A hair-cutting razor also achieves a similar effect. Dial up the shine with a hair oil like TRESemmé Lamellar Shine Finishing Oil, £10.
The ’90s Flick
“If you have long hair and feel it’s too audacious to go shorter, remember: this is a style that grows out beautifully,” says Spirito of the ’90s flick. Thanks to the subtle layers, cut here by Ryenne Snow, this is practically two hairstyles in one: a jaw-grazing bob and a shoulder-skimming lob. “Use a round brush or hot tool [like straighteners] to create a flick on the ends of your hair,” says Spirito. R29 rates the ghd Chronos Hair Straightener, £289. “I think this style will evolve into a mid-length look,” adds Spirito, “so it will look great even after the bob grows out.”
The Nirvana Cut
Occupying a cosy space between soft and blunt, the mussed-up bob has a new name, says Antiga — enter: the “Nirvana”, which is a subtle nod to Kurt Cobain’s iconic ’90s chop. Vogue has already called it, but if you need a little more convincing, Gigi Hadid’s new wispy bob is the ultimate celebrity inspiration.