While it will be some time before hair salons open their doors again, there's no harm in planning a fresh new look. From the shallow fringe to chin-length braids, we already know which cuts and styles are going to reign supreme. But what about hair colour?
Whether your well-maintained blonde has now turned a dubious shade of brass or you simply want to switch things up in time for the warmer months, we tapped Zoë Irwin, Wella Professionals UK colour trend expert and one of the UK's leading colourists, to predict the five biggest (and most wearable) hair colour movements we'll all be obsessed with come summer.