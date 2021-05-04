London’s Top Colorists Predict The Biggest Trends For Summer

Last year we saw colored roots, bunny-tail blonde, and earthy rose tones take over salons and Instagram feeds across the globe — including in London, where some of the world's best stylists are crafting both cutting-edge looks and classic colors. With spring in full bloom and summer well on its way, this season's breakout hair-color trends are shaping up to be the most sought-after yet.
Our obsession with multidimensional copper, traditional balayage, and nostalgic face-framing highlights doesn't seem to be going anywhere. But with more of us requesting big changes post-lockdown, those failsafe shades and trends are in for a major upgrade for spring and summer 2021.
Ahead, a handful of London's most innovative colorists predict the hair shades everyone will be asking for next.
