4 Side-Part Loyalists Defend Their Hairstyle Of Choice

Whether you like it or not, agree or disagree, Gen Z has a clear and unanimous point of view when it comes to where people should be parting their hair — and it's straight down the middle. According to the TikTok generation, skinny jeans are over, and any variation on the side part is officially "uncool."
For anyone unfamiliar with the current discourse happening on TikTok, basically, teens are making the assertion that everyone looks better with a middle part as opposed to a side part, further claiming that if you still part your hair to the side, you're aging yourself.
Now, to those who like an off-center part — because it provides extra root volume and makes them feel "sexier" and "more adult," or maybe because that's just the way their hair naturally falls — this declaration is not only unwelcome, it's personal. Ahead, four impassioned Refinery29 staffers speak on the topic and defend their right to part their hair left of center.