Bella Hadid’s “Mocha Chocolate” Hair Color Is Chic For Summer

When you think about summer hair color, the impulse is to go bleached blonde. However, this June and July, the heat wave is ushering in a refreshing color trend that's quite the opposite of the ubiquitous yellowed tone: dark, glossy, and super chic.
Supermodel Bella Hadid is one of the early adopters of what her colorist, Jenna Perry, is calling this summer's "mocha chocolate" dye job. Similar to a coffee or cold-brew color, the tone is a dark, rich, pigmented brunette that has the most subtle brown highlight kissing the ends.
To better understand the visual, scroll though the gallery of "mocha chocolate" inspiration to bring to your next color appointment.