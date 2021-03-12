Katie Holmes’ New Hair Color For Spring? Groundbreaking.

The transition from winter to spring typically comes with the desire to take your hair a few shades blonder in the hopes of suggesting Mother Nature move things along. However, it seems that in the year 2021, the biggest spring hair trends, at least among celebrities, aren't as simple as straight bleach-and-foil highlights.
In the past few weeks alone, we've seen electric pink on Naomi Osaka; Sarah Hyland and Gigi Hadid both became redheads. But now, Katie Holmes is bringing us back down to earth, making a strong case for arguably the most effortless hair color of all: a borderline-black shade of dark brown that's the polar opposite of bright, sunny warm-weather highlights.
Holmes was spotted for a solo walk in NYC yesterday looking every bit a street-style influencer. Beyond making us want to thrift a pair of mint-green overalls ASAP, we couldn't help but notice that her hair — styled in a messy topknot — seems discernibly darker than usual.
We can't say for sure whether this is simply Holmes' natural hair color devoid of highlights or a purposeful darker dye job. But given that the star's hairstylist, DJ Quintero, hasn't spoken on it, and the fact that her current vibe seems too chill for a day at the salon, we're leaning towards the former (and going ahead and canceling our next color appointment).