Septum Piercings Are Having A Moment

Despite what Kim Kardashian may tell you, septum piercings aren't just for those with gothic leanings. These days, they're pretty much everywhere you go. Rihanna showed off hers on the cover of W, one of our colleagues spent a week wearing a faux one, Azealia Banks wore one in her music video for "Chasing Time," and stars like FKA twigs and Zoë Kravitz have also hopped on the bandwagon.
This isn't a completely new trend that just sprouted out of nowhere. The history of the piercing goes back to ancient times — but it's safe to say it's having quite the moment.
If you've been thinking about joining the face-jewelry club, we've rounded up some Instagram inspiration. But, keep in mind that with this style, you go hard or go home. If you're afraid of it (or were scarred by that video of Lady Gaga getting pierced), a fake one is always an alternative — and a good way to test-drive the real thing.
