Beauty brands make a lot of promises about their products. But the one that baffles us most is the idea of "anti-humidity" makeup, which is supposed to be indestructible regardless of how hot and muggy it may be. According to makeup artist Ricky Wilson, "anti-humidity" is just a marketing term. The real humidity-proofer is you.
"You definitely can’t take your everyday makeup from a dry place to someplace that’s humid and expect it to perform the same," says Wilson. But that doesn't mean you have to completely overhaul your stash, either. Ahead, read his pro tips on sweat-proofing everything from blush to mascara and making sure your makeup stays where it belongs — on your face.