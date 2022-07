For Black Folks, Meditation Is A Powerful Act Of Self-Care — Here’s How To Design A Space For It

For those not entirely familiar with the practice, meditation may seem like a lengthy, time-consuming practice — but it doesn’t have to be. As civil rights lawyer and yoga teacher Ashley Oliver tells us, people often envision it as sitting in a lotus pose for an hour or more while repeating the “Om” Sanskrit, but many experts agree that the regularity and frequency of your practice are more impactful than the duration. “In general, it’s really about quieting the mind, tuning out the outside world, and being present with where you are and who you are right now,” she says, recommending that beginners start with shorter, five-minute sessions and add on more time as they become more comfortable.