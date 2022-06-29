On Juneteenth weekend, the Unbothered crew brought the heat with us to Atlanta for our first-ever in-person event, The Glow Up. It’s been a week since the amazing inaugural festival, but we’re still swooning over the vibes we were able to bring to life for our community.
Between entertaining panels, must-see performances, and a rollerskating experience straight out of Roll Bounce, The Glow Up was everything that we wanted it to be and then some. Did we mention that the looks were giving all weekend? Despite the fact that Atlanta isn’t always named in the couture discourse, the city has always influenced style trends in Black culture. Fashion is embedded into the very threads of Atlanta’s DNA — and our Unbothered family made that abundantly clear by turning up in their best festival fits.
From co-ord sets to sundresses and even color-coordinating looks with the besties, the Unbothered family showed up and showed out. Here are just some of our favorite looks: