Between entertaining panels , must-see performances , and a rollerskating experience straight out of Roll Bounce, The Glow Up was everything that we wanted it to be and then some. Did we mention that the looks were giving all weekend? Despite the fact that Atlanta isn’t always named in the couture discourse, the city has always influenced style trends in Black culture. Fashion is embedded into the very threads of Atlanta’s DNA — and our Unbothered family made that abundantly clear by turning up in their best festival fits.