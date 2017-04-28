The Best Moisturizers For Your Skin Type & Budget

As tedious as it may be, moisturizer is the one step in our daily skin-care routines we're religious about. We may skip the serum and toner from time to time, but no matter how lazy we're feeling at the end of a long day, we'll always apply our go-to night creams.
According to Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, dermatologist and co-director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery, not taking the time to find the right moisturizer for your skin type can lead to issues. "If you overdo it, you could get some breakouts. If [it's] not thick enough, then chronically dry skin is the problem, and wrinkles can be accelerated," she says. Neither scenario sounds desirable to us.
Ahead, Dr. Tanzi tells us which formulas to look for based on your skin type. And, as a bonus, we've found the best ones for your mug and budget. Click through to find your skin-hydrating soulmate.