Do NOT Try These Beauty Hacks — Ever!

By now you're well aware that any information gleaned on the internet should be taken with a very, very large grain of salt. That maxim is especially true when it comes to beauty (here's looking at you, Pinterest). For reasons unbeknownst to us, the rise in makeup and skin hacks popping up on YouTube and Instagram doesn't seem to have an apex. We're all about a clever solution or a money-saving tip, but this stuff? Not so much.
In order to sort out the good from the no-definitely-don't-do-that, we consulted the experts, who gave us the plain and simple truth. That way, next time you come across a video recommending you smear diaper-rash cream on your face, you'll think twice.
Ed. note: A previous version of this story attributed these skin-care myths to specific people, when they are, in fact, commonly believed and practiced. It was not our intention to target anyone or their individual skin-care practices personally, but to inform our readers of potentially harmful advice and to offer some alternatives that are medically sound. We regret that publishing names took away from that message, which is why they have now been deleted.