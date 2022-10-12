Bored Of Your Closet? Kahlana Barfield Brown’s New Target Collab Will Spice Up Your Fall ‘Fits

Fall is debatably the best time of year to get dressed. Cooler temperatures allow us to really play with our clothes, layering and mixing and matching different fabrics and textures. And yet, however much creative potential the season may bring, the typical offerings (and corresponding color palettes) tend to skew dark and, well, pretty bland. But according to Kahlana Barfield Brown’s recent collaboration with Target, this definitely doesn’t have to be the case.
Part of Target’s new, first-of-its-kind Future Collective — which will feature ongoing design partnerships with a rotating roster of style experts — the beauty-editor-turned-style-expert describes her collection as one for “fly girls who celebrate their personal style with versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched.” It comprises pieces meant to stand out rather than blend in (think: bold track pants, multi-print blazers, graphic sweaters, and neon mini bags).
There’s a unique “wink” to each piece, explains Barfield Brown. “Whether the silhouette is asymmetric or there's a belt that can accentuate the waist, or there’s a stripe down the side of a blazer, there’s something that elevates it from just being basic,” she explains. While elevated, the collection is still timeless, designed to be worn together or styled in seamlessly with customers’ existing wardrobes — so you can still feel like yourself, just with some added flair.
Overall, whether you're in a style rut or just looking to spice things up, this collection is sure to break you out of your comfort zone this fall. In partnership with Target, we asked Barfield Brown to walk us through the 10 boldest pieces from the collection. Ahead, learn more about her design process and the many different ways you can wear each piece.