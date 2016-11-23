Environmentally conscious beauty junkies, get excited. One of our favorite boho fashion brands, Free People, is expanding into beauty and wellness. Today, the company is launching a collection of skin-care, makeup, and hair products.
The just announced project is for customers seeking holistic beauty, starting from the inside out. Jessica Richards, founder of Shen Beauty, helped curate the lineup of good-for-you, good-for-the-environment buys. "Everyone is launching beauty, but I don’t think anyone has done it with a natural, organic, and wellness focus," Richards told WWD. "You cannot sell people beauty without a person who knows what they are talking about. That was part of me coming on board here. If we are going to do it, we are going to do it right."
A wide array of products is available on Free People's website now, but the full line will roll out at select stores this fall — and make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the brand's namesake beauty collection, coming next year (we're hoping it'll be in time for Coachella, because duh). Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite FP picks to add to your shopping cart.
