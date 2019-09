There are many things to coo over when it comes to newborn babies. Let's start with their adorableness, their adorableness, oh, and their adorableness. But when it comes to 2-month-old Coral Rader, there's another characteristic people are fawning over: her crazy-good hair.Baby Coral, who lives in Hawaii with her parents Mike and Drea, was born with ice-blue eyes and a head of seriously enviable newscaster hair. A picture of her mane was posted on Imgur last week and has since gained almost 1.5 million views. Comments ranged from envy: "She has more hair than me," one user wrote. To predictions: "At this speed, you can expect the first white hair around 4 months," another wrote. To, of course, comparisons: "2 months and already got James Brown's haircut," one wrote. "Your daughter could star in a Zoolander prequel," wrote another. All accurate observations.