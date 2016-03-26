Isabelle Kaplan should have no trouble volumizing her hair when she grows up. The 2-month-old baby's astonishingly thick locks have already made her the internet's newest star.
After Isabelle's mom, Mackenzie, posted a photo of the pair on Facebook, her cousin uploaded it to Reddit, where it unsurprisingly went viral.
Is that a young John Stamos? A baby Ron Burgundy or Swanson? Harry Styles pre-side sweep?
No, it's just adorable Isabelle, showing off the epic brunette mane she apparently inherited from her dad. Proud papa David Kaplan told ABC News that he also arrived with similarly wig-like coif.
“[My mom] even remembers me being 3-months-old and already thinking that she might need to cut my hair, because it was kind of going into my eyes a little bit,” Kaplan recalled.
Although some of the internet attention hasn't been flattering for little Isabelle, with her face now photoshopped onto unladylike characters, including Wolverine and Edgar Allan Poe, her parents say they're proud of the attention. Plus, if Pantene is looking for any new models, it knows who to call.
