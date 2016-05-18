The Internet Is Freaking Out About This IRL Rapunzel

Last year, we met the Rapunzel family. (The mom has gone her entire life without cutting her hair.) And, it looks like the internet just discovered one of her long-lost daughters. World, meet Dashik Gubanova Freckle from Russia.
According to The Daily Mail, Freckle has been growing her hair for 13 years. Her long, flowing locks, which reach her shins, have earned her more than 120K followers and appropriate nicknames like the always original "Rapunzel IRL." The young woman plans to grow her hair down to her toes, at which point she will donate it to make wigs for those in need, Daily Mail reports.
Until then, check out these videos and photos of her cascading locks.
Seriously, how much shampoo does this girl go through?
Check it out: a Rapunzel mini-me.
How many breaks did she have to take before finishing these braids? Can you say arm cramp?
Here's one more for the road.
