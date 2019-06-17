14 Ways To Wear Winter-White Nail Polish In Summer

White nail polish was a celebrity favorite last summer, with trend-setting stars like Ariana Grande, Amara La Negra, and Blake Lively rocking the classic shade on the red carpet. A year later, and the seasonal pick still makes sense: It's the middle of June, skin is just beginning to bronze, and white nails feel like a much-needed breath of fresh air.
Sure, there are thousands of trendy nail polish colors to choose from when you walk into a salon, but opting for a wintery white in the dead of summer will keep your manicure looking crisp and fresh even after a week of wear. What's more, it looks good in any design and on any nail shape. Bottom line: We're on board.
Advertisement
Ahead, white-hot manicure inspiration to bring to the salon this summer.
1 of 14
2 of 14
Advertisement
4 of 14
6 of 14
7 of 14
Advertisement
8 of 14
9 of 14
10 of 14
11 of 14
12 of 14
14 of 14
Advertisement