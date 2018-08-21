Kylie Jenner & Ariana Grande Just Confirmed Fall's Biggest Nail Color Trend

Your grandma might still object to wearing white after Labor Day, but the hottest nail trend at the MTV Video Music Awards tonight might finally usher the old-school rule out of vogue for good. From Ariana Grande to Sabrina Carpenter, it was all about white polish at the award show, no matter the color of the dress or the accessories on their hands. It seems that the classic trend has made its return — and we predict it will be the fall color du jour.
The best part about this look is that it doesn't require much skill, as opposed to nail art, so you can easily DIY your mani. Or, if you're more on the experimental side, you can play up the style with subtle designs like Ariana Grande's take on the trend. Either way, we've rounded up all the celebrities who wore white lacquer on the red carpet tonight to inspire you, ahead.