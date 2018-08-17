How To Watch All The Performances Of The 2018 MTV VMA Awards

This coming Monday, August 20, is set to be a star-studded late summer night as the MTV VMA Awards take over Radio City Music Hall.
Opening the show is Cardi B. Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes are also scheduled to appear onstage that night, as well as Jennifer Lopez, who will accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Nicki Minaj will be performing, but not on the VMA stage — the Best Hip-Hop Video nominee is taking to “an iconic New York location” that MTV is keeping under wraps, likely to play up its “Everything Might Happen” tagline.
There is no single host spearheading this year’s festivities: Presenters including Liam Payne, Blake Lively, and Millie Bobbie Brown will be the ones running the show.
Some of the biggest question heading into Monday include: Can Cardi B, who tops the nominee list with 10 nods, unseat Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who follow with eight nods of their own? You'll have to watch to find out. (Sorry, T-Swift fans.) Ahead, everything you need to know to tune in.
The Pre-Show: Backstreet's back, baby. The Backstreet Boys will perform at the pre-show, along with Bazzi and "Drew Barrymore" singer Bryce Vine, which kicks off at 8 p.m. on MTV. If you have TV provider credentials, you can stream the show live online at MTV.com.
You can also watch via Sling TV with the $25 Orange or Blue package and the $5 Comedy add-on, which includes MTV. DirecTV Now is a slightly more expensive option, starting at $40 per month. Both services offer a week-long free trial, which you can sign up for and then cancel after Monday to avoid getting billed.
The Show: The VMAs will officially kick off with Cardi B at 9 p.m. on MTV. The same viewing options listed above apply here, too.
This piece previously said Cardi B would be performing at the MTV VMA Awards. She is appearing at the show but will not be performing.
