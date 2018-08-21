Story from Celebrity Beauty

Kylie Jenner & Ariana Grande Just Confirmed Autumn's Biggest Nail Colour Trend

Thatiana Diaz
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
From Ariana Grande to Sabrina Carpenter, it was all about white polish at the MTV Video Music Awards last night, no matter the colour of the dress or the accessories on their hands. It seems that the classic trend has made its return — and we predict it will be the autumn colour du jour.
The best part about this look is that it doesn't require much skill, as opposed to nail art, so you can easily DIY your mani. Or, if you're more on the experimental side, you can play up the style with subtle designs like Ariana Grande's take on the trend. Either way, we've rounded up all the celebrities who wore white lacquer on the red carpet tonight to inspire you, ahead.
Related Stories
Madonna's Aretha Franklin Tribute Was Weird
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Stole The VMAs
Best Dressed At The MTV VMAs

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series