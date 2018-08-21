Kylie Jenner & Ariana Grande Just Confirmed Autumn's Biggest Nail Colour Trend

From Ariana Grande to Sabrina Carpenter, it was all about white polish at the MTV Video Music Awards last night, no matter the colour of the dress or the accessories on their hands. It seems that the classic trend has made its return — and we predict it will be the autumn colour du jour.
The best part about this look is that it doesn't require much skill, as opposed to nail art, so you can easily DIY your mani. Or, if you're more on the experimental side, you can play up the style with subtle designs like Ariana Grande's take on the trend. Either way, we've rounded up all the celebrities who wore white lacquer on the red carpet tonight to inspire you, ahead.