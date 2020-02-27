Story from Beauty

7 Nail Strengtheners For When You Rip Off Your Gels From Stress

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Beth Sacca.
If your nails are in need of a little TLC, the best place to start is with a good nail strengthener. "Flaky nails are best treated with keratin-boosting products," explains Kerrie, a nail technician at the UK-based beauty-on-demand service Blow LTD.
To help steer you through the sea of glass bottles in you supermarket's nail care aisle, we've broken down the best protein-rich formulas available. From budget friendly brands like OPI to designer labels like Chanel and Dior, scroll through to pick your new favourite recovery polish.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.