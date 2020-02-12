NYFW’s Biggest Nail Colour Trend Is Already In Your Collection

Black nail polish may have swept the Oscars this weekend, but on the other side of the country at New York Fashion Week, things are looking decidedly brighter. The Fall/Winter 2020 designer collections this season, no matter how diverse in aesthetic — from feathered organza at Oscar de la Renta to clay-toned neutrals at Veronica Beard — share one single detail: the models' glossy red fingernails.
While there's never a bad time to rock crimson nails, the first few weeks of February feel especially right considering the proximity to Valentine's Day, so we've rounded up the coolest looks and the exact polish shades to get you there, ahead.
