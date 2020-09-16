Sephora’s Advent Calendar Is Already Here (& Sure To Sell Out)

Before we've even been able to get both our arms into a sweater this fall, the beauty world has already started unleashing the holidays upon us. And today, one of the merriest and brightest of these unseasonable debuts has arrived: Sephora's Wild Wishes Advent Calendar — containing 24 prezzies that are small in size, but big on joy.
At $45 for 15 full-size products plus nine adorable minis, you're not just getting a gorgeous beauty gift but a solid steal, too (for all you bargain-hunters out there, that breaks down to just under $2 an advent-day-pop). As for what's inside the festive limited-edition box? Well, now, we don't want to spoil all 24 days of surprises! But, between you and me, there's enough cucumber-infused eye gels, shea butter lip balms, nail polishes, and hair goodies to delight the most jaded of giftees.
Whether you're treating yourself or sharing the spoils with a someone (very) special, something tells us this new holiday-glam collection won't last long. Our advice: if you like what you see, don't wait until December 24 to treat yourself — instead, cart it up now and indulge in 24 whole days of merry and bright beauty bites.
