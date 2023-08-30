Benefit’s Advent Calendar Has Landed Early — & Is A Beauty Lover’s Dream

The holidays have arrived early at Benefit Cosmetics — and by that, we mean that we’re opening our presents well ahead of schedule. Hot off of Santa’s sleigh is the All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar, a whopping 24-piece set featuring all your favorite products from the San Francisco-based brand. Behind each door is a mix of full- and mini-sized goodies across brow, blush, skincare, and much more, making it a true delight to unbox. And if you want a peek at all the stuff inside, we’re here to give you a tour — keep reading to see every product in the epic holiday blockbuster box.
Benefit is perhaps best known for its stellar brow products (and affordable services!), so it’s no surprise that there are several bestselling brow products in this year’s advent calendar; Most notably, you’ll find a full-size version of its new Fluff Up Brow Wax (which is basically laminated brows in a tube), plus minis of the Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Gimme Brow+ tinted gel, and 24-Hour Brow Setter clear gel. For lashes, there’s a full-size tube of Roller Lash (a go-to of Alix Earle’s), plus travel tubes of They’re Real! (plus its Magnet version), Bad Gal Bang, and the just-launched Fan Fest formula. A selection of four pint-sized boxed blushes (Terra, Willa, Crystah, and Shellie) and a mini Hoola bronzer are also in the mix, in addition to a full-sized retractable cheek brush to apply it all with. (Also, a baby Benetint which you can apply onto lips and cheeks.) Last but not least, a smattering of skincare gems from the Porefessional range, including a cleanser, clay mask, setting mist, and makeup primers.
The All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar retails for $149, but has a value of $329, making it an unforgettable gift for the Benefit stan, or if you’ve been wanting to get a crash course in the brand. Even if you’ve been naughty this year, you can treat yourself to this very nice beauty gift that is sure to sell out before your turkey even hits the Thanksgiving table.
