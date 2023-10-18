Dermstore’s Holiday Beauty Box Is A Treasure Chest — & We Raided It

Picture it: A chest full of hidden gems worth far more than you could ever expect. We're not talking about a pirate's treasure chest, but rather The Dermstore's Holiday Beauty Box that's worth $800 and is available to order today! It's the gift that keeps on giving, whether you buy it for your beauty-obsessed friends and family or decide to treat yourself.
That's right. It's already that time of year when brands release beauty bundles to get us into the holiday spirit. And while beauty advent calendars are popular with shoppers (and R29 readers), Dermstore approaches them from a different angle, releasing a beauty box that isn't explicitly tied to Christmas and that doesn't keep you guessing.
Up front, you know you're getting a mix of 21 full- and travel-size products from different brands across luxury skin care, hair care, makeup, and beauty tools for $200. And with full-size options from brands like Elemis and Murad going for upward of $82 (we’re looking at you, Caudalíe serum), buying just a few of these on their own would quickly get you to $200.
I was able to receive the Dermstore beauty box early and to survey my fellow beauty-loving editors on their own opinions using some of the box's standout products. And spoiler alert: We think it's worth it. So whether the box contains some of your own favorites or products you've been curious about and want to try for the first time (like myself!), it's a real steal that saves you a whopping $600.
Scroll on to find out exactly what's inside The Dermstore Holiday Beauty Box and to read editor reviews on many of the beauty treats offered inside it. Then figure out if you want to splurge on the beauty box (or even cart up a single product to add into your beauty rotation).
I was immediately impressed by the product selection in this beauty box when I saw brand names like Supergoop!, EltaMD, Tula, First Aid Beauty, and Kate Somerville. Then I became more impressed when I realized that 12 (!) of the 21 products are full-size (unheard of!). And I'll be so honest with you, reader, you may know more about these products than I do since I hadn't tried any of them before. But that made me feel even luckier to approach this holiday beauty set with fresh eyes (and with skin in need of pampering). So here we go.
Full-Size Products
Tula SOS Lip Duo: I instantly loved these tinted lip balms, which came in strawberry and blueberry. They're slightly tacky, almost like a lip mask, and my mom and sister already swiped them!
Nurse Jamie NuLips RX Lip Balm + Exfoliating Brush: This lip-shaped exfoliator brought me so much joy. Followed up with an all-natural scrub-like lip balm, my lips were plump and baby-soft.
Murad Clarifying Toner: Made specifically for those with oily skin, acne, or clogged pores, this toner may become a go-to for me since I have oily skin myself. The formula and scent are quite potent (it means business) and instantly wake me up.
Caudalíe Vinoperfect Radiance Serum: Associate Fashion Writer Vivien Lee said, "As someone with the habit of vigorously picking at blemishes only visible to my critical eye, the serum has done wonders for acne spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness." She also declared it a "magical elixir" and recommends it for first-time Caudalíe fans.
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads: Sexual Health & Wellness Writer Charlotte Lewis hyped up the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, saying "I feel like my skin is finally getting the moisture it needs, and I can tell it looks brighter. I also love that they're SO easy to use. Just grab a pad from the jar and swipe."
EltaMD Renew Eye Gel: We have tons of EltaMD-loving editors over here, so we're excited about this inclusion. Featuring hyaluronic acid and peptides, this eye gel will keep your under-eyes moisturized while fighting puffiness and dark circles.
Holifrog Moonbeam Retinol Treatment Serum: A deeply penetrating retinol is what you need if you're looking to strengthen your skin barrier, fight irritation, and achieve radiant, bouncy skin.
Dr. Loretta Tightening Detox Mask: Have 20 minutes to spare? Refresh and soothe your skin with a gel mask that improves roughness, elasticity, and fine lines.
Foreo LUNA Fofo Facial Brush With Skin Analysis: I haven't sourced a screwdriver tiny enough to open up the mini electronic cleansing brush to add batteries, but I'm intrigued by it and how it connects to an app for an elevated skin-care experience.
Act + Acre Scalp Gua Sha: Many of us have gua-sha'd our faces, but what about our heads? This beauty tool is meant to help products penetrate more easily. The brand recommends using it on dry hair with pre-shower treatments, but I've been using it in the shower to comb through my shampoo.
Jane Iredale PurePressed Eye Shadow: I received the single eyeshadow in Jewel, a shimmery copper shade that I'm eager to swipe over my eyelids with my fingers for festive holiday looks.
Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray: I'm constantly in search of a setting spray that works for me, so I'm eager to try this popular option, which promises to leave a matte finish and serve as an extra layer of protection from the sun.
Travel-Size Products
Supergoop! Glowscreen Body: Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa has high praise for this SPF, which she slathers all over during the summer. "Judging purely on looks, the glow you get from this is so pretty," she says. "The fact that it also protects your skin from the sun feels like an added bonus."
Augustinus Bader Rich Cream: Associate Deals Writer Mercedes Viera spoke on this cream. "I ended up loving it. It slid onto the skin, absorbing it insanely fast, and by the next day, my face was so soft!" they said, noting that it's good for dry or dehydrated skin.
Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser: This multitasking cleanser can be used as a makeup remover or mask, and it can be combined with a cleansing brush (which you know I'll be trying once I get that Foreo working). It's gentle, refreshing, and smells peachy.
Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste: That's right, oral care is in the mix too. This toothpaste is delightfully minty and refreshing without that strong stinging sensation, which my sensitive teeth are grateful for (it's my new go-to travel toothpaste).
Virtue Recovery Shampoo: If you're in need of a keratin treatment-like shampoo that can repair damaged hair over time, Virtue's option is the one for you. Say goodbye to heat, chemical, or color damage, and say hello to healthy hair.
Virtue Recovery Conditioner: You can't try a shampoo and not also use the corresponding conditioner, right? Equally rich, luxurious, and healing, this product will help your hair's healing process and even diminish the look of split ends.
First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Brightening Niacinamide Cream: Charlotte declares it "magical" for dark circles. "After a few months, I can tell I need less under-eye concealer and actively look more rested (far from the truth!)," she shared.
PCA Skin Pro Max Age Renewal: Get a taste of this serum, which is intended to visibly lift and firm your skin through collagen-producing ingredients when you use it twice a day, daily.
Eminence Organic Skin Care Arctic Berry Peptide Radiance Cream: Vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free, this cream fights the appearance of wrinkles and age spots through a peptide complex that seals in moisture.
We clearly have high marks and few critiques of The Dermstore Holiday Beauty Box, but are you convinced? If you are, let the shopping commence! But if you're not sure you want to take this beauty leap, Dermstore has several other (smaller) beauty bundles in its Holiday Shop to help check people off your holiday list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.