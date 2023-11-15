10 Chocolate Advent Calendars Filled With Truffles, Hot Cocoa, Vegan Sweets, & More

The best chocolate advent calendars cater to holiday lovers and holiday haters alike. For those of us who yearn for cozy winter nights all summer long, counting down December treat by treat is pure bliss. For those of us who revile all things merry and bright, a truffle a day keeps the holiday dread away. Or maybe it's a decadent hot cocoa bomb that saves the day...or a bar...or a candy-packed ornament that adds some daily holly jolly — regardless of your favorite confection filling, you can't go wrong with carting a chocolate advent calendar this year.
Below, we've wrangled 10 of 2023's best chocolate advent calendars. They are both truly sights to see and sweet to eat. From luxury Compartés cubes to adorable (and affordable) Lindt teddy bears, vegan treats, and more — the following chocolate advent calendars are filled with the best desserts to ensure that you relish (or simply endure) the holiday season.
For just a smidge under $100, score 24 world-renowned French truffles straight from La Maison Du Chocolat's kitchen. Scratch that. Enjoy a unique selection of 24 chocolate treats and a dashing studded snowflake box that doubles as holiday décor.
If you like to play it safe, keep it simple, and most importantly, stick to the classics, Godiva's dark, milk, and white chocolate assortment is the way to go. 'Tis a top-rated — and bestselling — favorite calendar every year.
Another household name and the most affordable brand on our list: Lindt. Its chocolate advent calendar adds an adorable spin on its classic ganache-filled spheres and also includes a few mini bears for some extra holiday cheer.
Head to Williams Sonoma for some of the most festive and unique chocolate advent calendars around. Case in point: 12 Days Of Hot Cocoa. This calendar features a variety of delicious hot cocoa packets — double chocolate, creamy vanilla, peppermint, and hazelnut, to name a few — that will help guide you through the holiday season in sweet, sweet style.
Hot cocoa bombs took over TikTok in 2020 and we now deem them total dessert staple. If you love watching decadent, cocoa-powder-filled shells of solid chocolate melt into cups of steaming hot milk as much as we do, make a beeline towards Hickory Farms' new calendar.
Sweet and sour is a flavor combination as old as time. Get the best of both worlds with Dylan's Candy Bar's 2.4-feet-tall Countdown Candy Tree that dishes out all kinds of different treats (including chocolate, of course). Fill all 24 ornaments with a a mix of gumballs, chocolate meltaways, rainbow belt bites, and more candies from the four bags provided with purchase.
Score 24 mini chocolates and 24 surprise suggestions to spread kindness this holiday season with RozaliaCraft's advent calendar. Bonus: It's currently available in nine languages!
Psst: Compartés new-wave calendar may be sold out on its home site, but we found it sitting pretty and in full stock over at Nordstrom. Enjoy a luxe December countdown to with the brand's appetizing confections inspired by the Northern Lights.
An extravagant chocolate advent calendar perfect for big families and bustling homes. This advent calendar contains 25 drawers, each packed with a handful of truffles — dark chocolate raspberry treats, mini chocolate mints, white chocolate candy cane sweets, and more — that multiple people can enjoy each day.
Non-dairy advent calendars are hard to come by, but we found this allergy-friendly (free of dairy, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and gluten) version that's both in stock and recommended by Amazon customers aplenty. According to one on-site reviewer, "[No Whey Proteins] make holidays 'normal' for kids with dietary restrictions. My daughter is vegan and gluten free and, without No Whey's delicious and fun holiday novelties, she would be stuck with 'grown up' dark chocolate. Instead, she is able to countdown to Christmas with equally fun, more delicious, and much healthier No Whey chocolates."
