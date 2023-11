Kiehl’s Advent Calendar Is A Winter Wonderland For Skincare Lovers

It may be Halloween, but everyone knows that the holiday spirit starts promptly on November 1, and so we're immediately feeling festive, partly thanks to reputable apothecary brand Kiehl’s and the launch of its 2023 holiday line. Other beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury and retailers like Dermstore have already announced their own beauty advent calendars and holiday boxes. And, as of today, shoppers can cart up several new skincare sets from Kiehl’s holiday collection, including the pièce de résistance: Kiehl’s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar . This calendar is especially enticing if you (or your giftee) are trying the brand for the first time and want to be introduced to a wide array of Kiehl's science-backed body care and dermatologist-approved skincare without waste (or a high price tag).While it can be a genuine surprise to see what's behind each door of certain advent calendars, Kiehl's has laid its cards (and products) on the table so you know exactly what you're paying for. And that includes 24 bestsellers worth nearly $300. If you want to keep things a surprise, you can click here and avert your eyes from the rest of the story. However, if you want to know exactly what to expect, scroll on for more insights into what luxuries await.