Kiehl’s Advent Calendar Is A Winter Wonderland For Skincare Lovers

It may be Halloween, but everyone knows that the holiday spirit starts promptly on November 1, and so we're immediately feeling festive, partly thanks to reputable apothecary brand Kiehl’s and the launch of its 2023 holiday line. Other beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury and retailers like Dermstore have already announced their own beauty advent calendars and holiday boxes. And, as of today, shoppers can cart up several new skincare sets from Kiehl’s holiday collection, including the pièce de résistance: Kiehl’s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar. This calendar is especially enticing if you (or your giftee) are trying the brand for the first time and want to be introduced to a wide array of Kiehl's science-backed body care and dermatologist-approved skincare without waste (or a high price tag).
While it can be a genuine surprise to see what's behind each door of certain advent calendars, Kiehl's has laid its cards (and products) on the table so you know exactly what you're paying for. And that includes 24 bestsellers worth nearly $300. If you want to keep things a surprise, you can click here and avert your eyes from the rest of the story. However, if you want to know exactly what to expect, scroll on for more insights into what luxuries await.
Like in years past, Kiehl's has partnered with emerging artists to design its festive holiday collections. This time, wife-husband duo Icinori designed a fanciful and bright winter wonderland across the new advent calendar and gift set packaging that'll get you excited for the holidays (and to reach for what's inside). So... what is inside?
The Kiehl's advent calendar contains 24 fan-favorite, travel-size skincare, body care, and lip care formulas that are suitable for all skin types. This box set includes several steps from the Ultra Facial collection, featuring a cleanser, toner, facial cream (plus its oil-free version), and an overnight mask to achieve healthy-looking skin. There are also a few best-selling products like an alcohol-free toner, serum-infused water cream, and foaming face wash that all feature Calendula herbal extract known for reducing redness and oiliness. If you're looking for products to add to your nighttime routine, there are many great samples in this set, including ones from the brand's popular Midnight Recovery collection, which, used together, provides a deep clean as well as active botanicals and essential oils to replenish skin overnight.
The rest of this advent calendar's goodies will help nourish the remainder of your body. To treat the delicate skin around your eyes, Kiehl's has included its vitamin C serum, avocado treatment, and anti-aging cream. For your limbs and hands, you can use the popular Creme de Corps body lotion and Ultimate Strength hand salve. And on a night in, you can swipe on the brand's moisturizing lip balm and either smear on a hydrating avocado mask or pore-cleansing clay mask for some serious you-time. Plus, there are even more multi-corrective and anti-aging formulas in the mix to check out.
So whether you patiently open the doors one day at a time and savor each treat or act like an excited child on Christmas morning and unwrap all your goodies immediately, you'll be sure to enjoy the skincare formulas and benefits that Kiehl's is known and loved for sooner or later.
So whether you patiently open the doors one day at a time and savor each treat or act like an excited child on Christmas morning and unwrap all your goodies immediately, you'll be sure to enjoy the skincare formulas and benefits that Kiehl's is known and loved for sooner or later.
If an advent calendar is too big of an undertaking, Kiehl's also released some gift sets that are also equally worth getting and giving (or splitting up between you and a lucky friend). From skin-care duos for soothing chapped winter skin to a trio of masks for those Friday nights when you just want to hibernate, there's a range of options in a range of prices for anyone on your list.
