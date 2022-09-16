At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
You probably don't think the words "chic" and "water bottle" go together all that logically, do you? Well, allow us to change your mind. Now that Emotional Support Water Bottles are all the rage, the ultimate accessory to tote around this spring isn't the latest Gucci drop or teensy micro-purse — it's none other than a bottle full of H2O.
Since we're making an effort to live more sustainably, we've had to seriously rethink the single-use items we used to regularly carry, and that includes water bottles. We asked eco-conscious water drinkers to share their absolute favourite water bottles, and their picks are sure to add panache to any workout and beyond. With cool canteens from brands like Hydro Flask, S'well, Contigo, and more, hydration just got a lot more luxe.
