Is There Such A Thing As Drinking Too Much Water?

While it really depends on the individual, their body, and other factors like where they live (higher temps may mean more water intake ), how much they exercise (you lose water via sweat), or if they have any specific health concerns, both Radomski and Langer recommend around two litres or six to eight cups of fluids per day. Fluids can include liquids like coffee (which Langer says actually isn’t dehydrating , but that’s another story) and juice, as well as some of the food that you eat like fruits and vegetables. “Remember that we don’t solely get hydration from fluids, we do get hydration from some of the things we eat as well,” Langer says. (That doesn't include alcohol — remember to drink at least one glass of water for every cocktail .)