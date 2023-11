She’s Angry & Tired: We Are All This Painting Of A Pissed Off Bride

Women — again, especially women of color — have been forced to carry their anger with grace throughout history, in both personal and public situations. An angry woman is no more than a hysteric, a shrew, a person to be punished. But the reluctant bride does not mask her anger — instead, she sits in it and refuses to put on a happy face just to appease everyone who flocks around her. In recent years, there have been an insurmountable number of circumstances to be angry about, from the 2016 US election to the #MeToo movement to the mishandling of the pandemic . According to the BBC’s analysis of data from Gallup World Poll , the “gender rage gap” is widening, and women are the ones getting angrier. While that may be true, we’ve also arguably become more comfortable expressing that anger. These hardships have compounded on one another, meaning that the rage depicted in “The Hesitant Fiancée” hits even closer to home — and may just be the tip of the iceberg. She is defiant, she is livid, she is tired. She is all of us.