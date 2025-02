“I believe our romantic relationships have a bigger impact on our overall well being and quality of life,” she said. When Darden encountered Dr. Barlow’s introductory video, she immediately envisioned how she could use her TikTok platform to educate viewers about EI. Soon after, Darden developed a weekly Live class to explore how EI affects communication, conflict resolution, and intimacy within relationships. Students can then integrate what they learned in class into their daily lives and receive actionable advice on how to improve personal connections.“People want to be better. They just don’t have the tools, and I feel privileged to be in a position to give them some of those tools,” Darden shares. She plans to continue her course until May 30.