Let Keith Lee Eat

In Atlanta, a haven for lovers of southern-style brunch and oyster aficionados alike, Lee shared that his food tour had been somewhat disappointing, citing mediocre customer service as the issue (though when he did get to eat, the food slapped). In New York City, Lee found himself eating — bafflingly — a salmon chopped cheese . And when he landed in the Bay Area, he had an allergic reaction to something that he was served so severe that he had to cut his trip short. Foodies from these cities were incensed by Lee’s personal opinions on their local eats, taking personal offense as if the food was made by the loving hands of their own grandmothers. Some disgruntled Bay Area folks accused Lee of taking “cheap shots” at their hometowns in his discussion of some of the social issues (like economic disparities and homelessness ) he observed in San Francisco and Oakland. New Yorker were united in their outrage at his decision to get a baconeggncheese from Queens . The Real Milk & Honey, a well-known Atlanta spot, even fired back at the influencer in a since-deleted Instagram post. (The owners have since apologized for the unnecessary shade.) The consensus in many of these cities? Lee wasn’t giving them a fair shot.