Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ & The Highs & Lows Of Oversharing On TikTok

According to Reesa, she is an Atlanta-based content creator and 9-to-5er whose whirlwind romance with a man she calls Legion (a nickname she gave him to hide his identity) began during the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. After their first few phone calls and a first date that almost didn’t happen — until Legion showed up like a white knight to fix the tire she blew on her way to see him — she was smitten with the former football player and divorced corporate exec who she believed was romantic and could provide financially. Within months, Legion moved in with Reesa into her townhouse and they were pregnant.