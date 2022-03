Now I’m scanning my closet to see how I can truly develop a personal style that is reflective of who I am instead of falling into the habit of buying into trends (and I’ll admit I’ve done a lot of online shopping while in the house). I’m in the groove of donating and selling items I no longer will wear while putting aside the items that best fit my silhouette. With the world opening back up and folks going back into the office, this is a time to use spring cleaning as an opportunity to purge your wardrobe.