The Black In Fashion Council Is Here To Hold The Industry Accountable

Over the last month, following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more Black people at the hands of the police, businesses across industries have experienced a reckoning — one that is holding companies accountable for their racist treatment of members of the Black community. One industry, in particular, has been called out for its discriminatory practices toward Black people: fashion. But simply allowing problematic leaders to quietly step down from their positions of power at fashion media companies, publications, and brands isn’t enough. Black people in fashion — along with the customers and fellow employees who support them — are demanding more action be taken to provide them with the kinds of opportunities they have missed out on for far too long.