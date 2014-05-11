The wedding-day hairstyle decision is a crucial one, as your locks have the unique power to sway your look in one of many directions, from French-inspired gamine, to wind-in-the-hair goddess, to up-swept carefree power bride. If you're looking to festoon your crown with some kind of sparkling and precious bridal headpiece that will enhance your day-of hair-story, you’ve come to the right place — we found 25 lovely accessories to complement your bridal tresses.
In our online hunt for the best and most dazzling examples, we found that bridal hair accessories come in many shapes and sizes. You can go the natural route with a preserved eucalyptus crown; channel a Grecian deity with gold-encrusted floral headband; bedazzle long tresses with a braid-embedded hair vine; or stay firmly of the moment with an on-trend, pearl-studded headband. We’ve also included some combs, barrettes, charm assortments if your idea of a “headpiece” involves a collection of smaller objects that will create a critical (hair) mass. No matter when your look calls for, you’re sure to turn heads on your wedding day with one of these spangly pieces.
