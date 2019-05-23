The Perfect Wedding-Day Scent For Every Type Of Bride

Choosing the right perfume is one of the more intimate details of planning a wedding. Sure, it can't be captured in an Instagram Story the way your first dance or the lace accents on your dress will be, but it's the soft touch of musk that will linger on your guests after they hug you congratulations, or the fresh floral that will bring you right back to the exact moment you said 'I do' every time you spritz it.
That's a lot of pressure for one fragrance — and not a decision to be taken lightly. So, if there's room left in the bridal budget, we recommend shopping one of the best-selling bottles ahead. There, you'll find your foolproof guide to that perfect forever scent to wear as you walk down the aisle — whether that's in a stone cathedral, your parents' backyard, or just good old City Hall.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.