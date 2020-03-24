Brandon Maxwell Will Donate Three Wedding Gowns To Brides In Need

View this post on Instagram

New YouTube Up Now! Link in bio ❤️ Making my best friend’s wedding dress. As a company who has been fortunate to play a small part in so many women’s special days, we realize the current crisis and the economic repercussions from it may have already deeply affected you. In times of darkness we must look to the light, and we believe an optimistic moment to look forward to is important. As a result, we’re gifting 3 wedding dresses to brides in need. Our friends @gigiburris & @evafehren have also kindly joined us to donate veils and wedding bands. To apply, simply send the following to yourspecialday@brandonvmaxwell.com: 1)Your story! You can write it, you can send us a video, pictures, poems-- absolutely any way you want to express yourself, we will listen! 2) Your wedding details! When is it? What's the plan? Submissions will be accepted until Monday, March 30, 2020. We will review your stories and be in touch with 3 recipients on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Please share with any brides you may know. Here’s to a brighter day, your day. ❤️ Song: @joshgarrels