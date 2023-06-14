Have you begun to realize that your calendar is filled to the brim with summer nuptials? Maybe you're jetting off to a romantic European destination wedding or a sandy beach party. Not only do you have to find a fabulous curated ensemble that matches the dress code — maybe a jumpsuit or wedding guest dress — but there are comfy shoes to find and a plethora of other items to pack. To get you through all these lovely but sometimes hectic social events, we've found the 16 best summer wedding essentials on Amazon.
A wedding is a marathon — albeit one with plenty of booze and dancing. You want to make sure you're prepared and you have the right essentials with you as you boogey the night away. These Amazon buys are only a click away, and most ship fast, making it a destination for procrastinators who just realized they need boob tape as well as planners who noticed that the weather forecast suddenly skyrocketed into the 90s. We have all the skincare necessities to prep the night before, clutch-friendly mattifying beauty products to keep the oil at bay, portable hand-held fans, and must-have SPF products to keep you from next-day sunburn regret. With this list, you'll be cruising through wedding season looking and feeling great — just remember to drink plenty of water along the way!
Prepping The Night Before
Huge social events like weddings can be nerve-wracking. Reunions are in order, so that means self-introductions, meeting new people, and nonstop socializing. While we would all love to splurge on hour-long luxurious facials to look our best, these quick and relaxing at-home facials and masks do the trick as well. Take your pick among our favorite brightening, ultra-hydrating, and detox pore-refining masks. The best part is that you'll have extra left over to indulge at home as part of your self-care routine.
Protect Your Skin At All Costs
Summer weddings could be anywhere from cozy backyard gardens to botanical greenhouses, the beach, or out on a great lawn. That also means that the glorious but blinding sun will also be attending. Spend the ceremony basking in the glow of your friends' love, not worrying about surprise burns the next morning. Rigorously applying SPF to your face and body throughout the day is a must. We have lightweight, airy options to on-the-go sunscreen sticks that are event- and make-up-friendly.
Clutch Essentials
Mattifying Beauty Products
Blotting papers, pressed powders, and powerful travel-size setting sprays are purse-friendly lifesavers. Whether you do a quick touch-up in the bathroom and need to re-set your look or your T-Zone needs a little bit of a dab, these are the true summer essentials you need.
Quick Refreshers
Take a quick refresher with a mint or teeth wipes between cocktail hour, socializing, and dinner. You'll avoid introducing yourself with lipstick on your teeth or bad breath. If your bag allows it, a Tide Pen and hand sanitizer can also come in handy in case of spills or less-than-stellar bathrooms that you find in many outdoor venues.
Beat The Heat
Nothing is worse than feeling that first prickle of sweat on a humid summer day and knowing what it might do to your make-up. To stay cool at all costs, pick up items like a cult-favorite portable handheld fan, delicate fashionable folding fans, or wide-brimmed beach hats that'll help you beat the heat.
Wardrobe Assistants
There will be no wardrobe mishaps here. I repeat, there is no room or place for wardrobe mishaps or blisters in this vicinity. Throughout the wedding, rely on Amazon-favorite body and boob tape and some of Dr. Scholl's best cushions for your heels. Your feet will thank you, and you won't have to worry about wardrobe mishaps or visible bra straps.
Last-Minute Accessories That'll Elevate Any Look
Frankly, when you're packing or getting for a wedding, you might remember the important parts like your dress and shoes, but jewelry and accessories are easily forgotten. If you reached the hotel or your Airbnb a couple of days before the day or were scrolling through Pinterest at home and forgot about earrings or hairpins, trust in these Amazon gems. Each piece complements any style you're going for and is wedding appropriate.
