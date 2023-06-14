Huge social events like weddings can be nerve-wracking. Reunions are in order, so that means self-introductions, meeting new people, and nonstop socializing. While we would all love to splurge on hour-long luxurious facials to look our best, these quick and relaxing at-home facials and masks do the trick as well. Take your pick among our favorite brightening, ultra-hydrating, and detox pore-refining masks. The best part is that you'll have extra left over to indulge at home as part of your self-care routine.