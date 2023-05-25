Long Live The Folding Hand Fan, Summer’s Most Functional & Glamorous Accessory

The handheld, folding fans I grew up with stem from a shameful history of colonization, specifically the invasion and settlement of Spanish people in Puerto Rico from the 15th century. Over time, this led to people adopting Spanish aesthetics, including the handheld fan, to assimilate to colonial rule. It’s hard not to think about this murky legacy whenever I carry a folding fan, yet, it’s also a tradition that connected me with my family’s matriarchy and allowed me to express my femininity on my own terms. I’m aware of this strange dissonance whenever I use a folding fan decorated with flowers and lace, forcing me to reconcile the good and the ugly of its history.