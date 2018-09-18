The creators of beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender are ready to do a live-action version right — and they're going to a streaming service in order to do it.
According to the streaming platform's official Twitter accounts for its upcoming programming, a live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender TV series is in the works at Netflix.
Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender, a series about world in which people are capable of "bending" elements such as fire, water, and air, ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. It was adapted into a live-action movie in 2010, titled The Last Airbender. (Not to be confused with James Cameron's 2010 film Avatar.)
The live-action film, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, came under fire for casting white actors within the East Asian and Inuit-influenced Avatar universe. No sequel was made, and the movie currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 6%.
AND I can confirm that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be back to take on the live action. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR ALL THESE YEARS. https://t.co/Pi5M1TDTZc— NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 18, 2018
Yet fans still adore Avatar: The Last Airbender, which spun-off its original concept with equally-loved follow-up series The Legend of Korra in 2012. With the show's original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko behind the new Avatar project, many fans hope that the series will correct the missteps of the 2010 film.
Hopefully they won't screw it up like they did with the movie, and please for pete sake hopefully they prounce the names right— Pancakecatdiddles (@Pancakecatdidd1) September 18, 2018
It better be good, hope y'all learned from your mistakes.— nat(halie) ? | darren's an emmy winner! ? (@thesquipdiaries) September 18, 2018
??? that’s crazy! I’m hesitant to get too excited given how terrible the first live action attempt was, but I’m always excited to see new Avatar content coming out!— Luke Whitaker (@Guero7_14) September 18, 2018
Me reading this news while I’m already traumatized by m night shyamalayan live action version pic.twitter.com/m7b6HJjPxn— Mihrimah Irena |??♀️Wakanda Zindabad??♀️| (@Mihrimah_Irena) September 18, 2018
"We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can't wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast," they stated. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them."
