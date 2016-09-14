The Lazy Girl's Guide To Being A Better Adult

Truth: Whether you're in college or in your thirties, acting like an adult sometimes seems like a straight-up impossible ideal. You've got a million things on your to-do list, no time to do them, and are always under a ton of pressure. But here's the thing: Everyone — even the most adult-seeming person you know, the one who keeps a first-aid kit in the car and whose dry goods are all organized in Mason jars — feels like they're faking it some of the time.



Another secret: While the big stuff — budgets, job decisions, choosing a partner — requires a ton of thought, tiny tweaks in how you live and what you surround yourself with can make you feel way more secure in your grown-up status. And when you've got the little stuff on lock, it's a lot easier to tackle the big stuff.



