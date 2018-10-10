For every Halloween aficionado, there are tons of people who low-key hate the idea of full-on costumes. And that's totally fine. Not everyone needs to plan their outfits out months ahead of time, go HAM at the local craft store, and rack up a list of savvy pop-culture references sure to blow everyone's mind. But even those who would rather stay home in their pajamas on October 31 have likely experienced the FOMO that comes with missing out on the holiday (or at least, the parties) altogether — and that inevitably leads to throwing on a pair of cat ears at the last minute and calling it a day.
This year, why not be a little more prepared? The fashionable costumes ahead are made with items your closet already knows and love — a.k.a no "sexy" spandex will be found here — but are still completely low-maintenance. And though some may require a slight explanation, at least they don't call for any hot glue, wigs, or wings; meaning you can probably wear them again post-10/31. Click on for our ideas, and who knows? You might even have a little fun dressing up this time around.