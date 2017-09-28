For every Halloween aficionado, there are tons of people who low-key hate the idea of full-on costumes. And that's totally fine. Not everyone needs to plan their outfits out months ahead of time, go HAM at the local craft store, and rack up a list of savvy pop-culture references sure to blow everyone's mind. But even those who would rather stay home in their pyjamas on October 31 have likely experienced the FOMO that comes with missing out on the holiday (or at least, the parties) altogether — and that inevitably leads to throwing on a pair of cat ears at the last minute and calling it a day.